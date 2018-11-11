Share:

ANKARA - Turkey has shared recordings linked to the murder last month of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Riyadh, Washington and other capitals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

“We gave them the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the British,” he said in a televised speech.

“They listened to the conversations which took place here, they know,” he said, but added that they were not accompanied by any written documents. Erdogan gave no details of the tapes’ specific content in his televised address. Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage.

After repeated denials, Saudi Arabia finally admitted the 59-year-old had been murdered at the mission in a “rogue” operation.

Turkish pro-government daily Sabah earlier Saturday reported Khashoggi’s killers poured the remains of the insider-turned-critic of Riyadh down the drain after dissolving him in acid.

Samples taken from the consulate drains showed traces of acid, Sabah said without quoting sources for its story. Erdogan, who was heading to France to attend commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, has accused the “highest levels” of the Saudi government of ordering the hit.

Some officials have pointed the finger at the all-powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and some analysts say Ankara is keen to have the heir sidelined from the nexus of power in Riyadh.

Seven Turkish soldiers die

in munitions blast

Seven Turkish soldiers were killed in an “accidental” explosion at an army munitions depot, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

The defence ministry said the accident occurred when a heavy artillery shell exploded at a base at Sungu Tepe in southeastern Turkey near the borders with Iraq and Iran on Friday.

“We have seven martyrs in the munitions depot explosion... and also we have 25 wounded,” Erdogan told a press conference.

He said investigations were under way to find out exactly what happened. Both Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and armed forces chief Yasar Gulu went to the remote depot located in the mountains.

Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast has seen years of fighting between the army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), classified a “terrorist” group by Ankara and its Western allies.

Turkey also regularly bombs PKK bases in northern Iraq.

After a brief truce, fighting resumed in 2015, shattering hopes for a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives since 1984.