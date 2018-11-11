Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Punjab Ombudsman Najam Saeed Saturday directed Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) chairman not to decrease the payment for paper marking or other duties of teachers against their services in annual SSC examination 2018 as it was fixed under circular No 10 issued by BISE on Nov 25, 2016.

Zafar Asif, a teacher of a Toba Tek Singh government school and a leader of Punjab Teachers Union of Toba chapter, had sent a complaint to the ombudsman against Faisalabad BISE stating that BISE was bound to pay the teachers according to the notification of Nov 25, 2016 against their services in annual SSC examination 2018. “But the BISE issued a new notification on Jul 29 just two days before the announcement of results of the examination under which the payment for services of teachers were decreased.”

In a reply to the notice of the ombudsman, BISE chairman said that payment for the teachers’ services were decreased under a decision of Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen, but ombudsman rejected his plea and in his decision directed him to pay the teachers under the circular No 10 of Nov 25, 2016.

2 LABOURERS ELECTROCUTED

Two labourers were electrocuted while another was injured when an iron ladder touched the live electricity wires on Saturday. Deceased Maajid and Adeel Maseeh were installing a streetlight in a colony on Gojra Road when the ladder they were on touched live electricity wires. As a result, both died on the spot. Their third fellow Mohsin was critically wounded, and was admitted to DHQ hospital.

KILNS OWNERS ISSUED NOTICES

Notices have been issued to the owners of 113 brick-kilns in the district while cases have been registered against the owners of four kilns for violation of ban on running the kilns. Addressing a press conference in Press Club on Saturday, District Environment Officer Farhat Kamoka and Inspector Irfan Khetran said that all such kilns were exempted from the ban which were using Zig-Zag technology, and were not causing smog.