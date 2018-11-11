Share:

The federal government on Saturday has allocated two billion rupees to Gilgit-Baltistan for promoting forestry activities and involving local communities under Green Pakistan Programme.

According to sources at Climate Change Division, 5.2 million rupees have been earmarked for capacity building and awareness campaigns.

The other projects include habitat development and pasture management for wildlife conservation, livestock insurance schemes, vaccination campaigns and breed improvement, community mobilization for wildlife protection and some other projects.