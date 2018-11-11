Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that that there will be no political interference in the appointment of vice chancellors and deans of the public-sector universities as the government will ensure merit and transparency.

Addressing the 126th convocation of the Punjab University (PU) here on Saturday, he said the government believed in right person for the right job, adding it would extend maximum support to make PU one of the best universities of the world.

A large number of students, their family and friends attended the convocation. Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Nizamuddin, PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed, faculty and admin officials were also present.

The governor said the principles of merit, transparency and accountability must be maintained to improve universities in the country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team understand that the youth are an asset and they are hope for the future.

He said provision of education to the young was the top most priority of the government.

Sarwar said the golden principles of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will have to be adopted in order to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said education was the key to success of societies, adding that the nations which spent on education and research were able to achieve glory and international acclaim and such countries ruled the world. He said wealth power and prestige were useless if they were not employed for the service of humanity.

He urged students to respect their parents, never lose touch with their roots.

The governor said never shirk work as it adds does to your dignity, adding that he was happy to be back as chancellor Punjab University and attend the convocation as the Chief guest Speaking on the occasion, VC PU Dr Niaz Ahmed said Punjab University had improved its ranking among the Asian universities by 39 points and stood at 193. He demanded of the Punjab Government to pay for the 313 kanals of land acquired by the previous government or award alternate piece of land so that PU could build a hospital and a teaching hospital. As many as 103 students were awarded PhD degrees while 1051 students were given M Phil degrees.

Later, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated the Sub-Campus of the University of Faisalabad (UoF).