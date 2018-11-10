IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG CUOPLE OF YEARS...

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Sunday | November 11, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
1:11 PM | November 11, 2018
China’s annual shopping frenzy shatters another record
1:04 PM | November 11, 2018
Twitter cuts suspect users from follower counts again, blames bug
12:58 PM | November 11, 2018
TB hospital Murree to be upgraded as general hospital
12:51 PM | November 11, 2018
Mexico: Thousands of migrants take a new step towards the USA
12:29 PM | November 11, 2018
Pakistan values cordial relations with China: Sanjrani
11:38 AM | November 11, 2018
Judiciary, police system to be introduced in tribal districts: Governor KP
11:23 AM | November 11, 2018
Trump to award freedom medals to Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth
10:30 AM | November 11, 2018
Pakistan enhances its contribution to UN agency assisting Palestinian refugees
10:20 AM | November 11, 2018
India continuously violating ceasefire agreement: FM
10:08 AM | November 11, 2018
3rd ODI: Pakistan to face NZ today
9:13 AM | November 11, 2018
Saudi king hosts Abu Dhabi crown prince amid Yemen offensive
9:06 AM | November 11, 2018
World leaders mark 100 years since WWI Armistice in Paris
11:13 PM | November 10, 2018
Khashoggi corpse went down the drains: Turkish report
10:58 PM | November 10, 2018
Trump under fire after cancelling WWI cemetery visit
10:50 PM | November 10, 2018
Mogadishu bombings death toll jumps to over 40
10:34 PM | November 10, 2018
Franchise rights of Multan Sultans terminated
10:21 PM | November 10, 2018
Another killed for honour
9:45 PM | November 10, 2018
US,others term dissolution of Sri Lankan parliament as undemocratic
8:56 PM | November 10, 2018
Solari urges Bale to dominate as decision time approaches for Madrid
8:52 PM | November 10, 2018
Dr Asim’s lawyer concludes NAB witnesses’ questioning
IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG CUOPLE OF YEARS...
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG CUOPLE OF YEARS...
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
Top Stories
10:20 AM | November 11, 2018
India continuously violating ceasefire agreement: FM
12:29 PM | November 11, 2018
Pakistan values cordial relations with China: Sanjrani
11:38 AM | November 11, 2018
Judiciary, police system to be introduced in tribal districts: Governor KP
6:44 PM | November 10, 2018
Indian forces injured four civilians in cross-LoC firing
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus