LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami amir Senator Sirajul Haq says real change and prosperity could not be brought about through artificial measures, and if the government wanted to provide relief to the masses, it should abolish the interest-based economic system and enforce the Nizam e Mustafa.

According to a JI press release, he said that the people of Pakistan needed the blessed system of the Shariah more than water and sunshine. He said it was hard to even think of progress and prosperity in this country without bringing about its politics, economy and educational and health systems in line with the Islamic teachings.

Sirajul Haq said that the present system in the country was instrumental in promoting injustice and oppression instead of controlling it. He said that the JI was striving for a society wherein nobody could do any wrong to the other, the role of the state and the government was that of a kind and loving mother instead of a tyrant, and a society in which a poor man’s child was not deprived of basic education and health facilities.

The JI chief said that the present form of government patronized the corrupt and the dishonest people. He said the corrupt elements had amassed so much wealth that they found it hard to hide it and were forced to transfer it to other countries. On the other hand, he said, a large number of the people were not getting two times meals and many were forced to sell their kidneys in the hour of dire need.

He said that if the life of the rulers been in conformity with Islamic ethics, they would not have indulged in corruption, moral or financial.

Sirajul Haq urged the JI workers and leaders to spread out all over the country during the sacred month of Rabiul Awwal, and acquaint the general public, especially the youth, with the golden Islamic teachings and the Seerat of the Holy Prophet as this would pave way for the enforcement of the Islamic system.