PESHAWAR - A labourer died on Saturday when a sand mine collapsed in the village of Hassanpur.

According to the police sources, despite the ban on mining by KP government a labourer was loading the trolley illegally when the mine collapsed on the trolley where labourer Hayat, son of Sher Dad, resident of Qutab Bandi, buried under the debris of the mine and lost his life.

Locals immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation where they found the body of Hayat. The owner of the mine handed over the body to the family.