LAHORE (APP): A five-day ‘Export Management Programme’, organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), successfully concluded here on Saturday. The programme was aimed at providing information regarding export process to entrepreneurs so that they can enter the international market with confidence and adequate information. The programme, designed under guidelines given by LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal, was jointly inaugurated by Collector Customs Jamil Nasir and VP Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal. Experts addressed different sessions of the programme and presentations focused on key factors pertaining to exports. The experts highlighted significance of exports for national economy, governing the rules and regulations, methods of settlement in international trade, export documentation and procedures, SBP regulations for export, export re-financing schemes, international trade & transport, land, air and sea transportation, obtaining NTN etc.

They also guided the participants on how to access foreign markets, and find buyers for their products. They urged the young entrepreneurs to focus on trade with regional countries.

The participants of the programme said that they had learn a lot from the LCCI Export Management Programme.