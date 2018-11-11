Share:

SHANGHAI - Mexico’s 136th-ranked Gaby Lopez celebrated the biggest victory of her career on Saturday when she triumphed at the $2.1 million Blue Bay LPGA in China. An emotional Lopez beat off world number one Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and a late challenge from France’s Celine Boutier for her maiden victory on the US-based LPGA Tour. Lopez carded a final-round 73 to go eight under for the tournament on the island of Hainan -- where wind has been a factor all week -- and a one-stroke win. She was drenched in water by her rivals and wiped away tears at the end. Lopez had marked her 25th birthday on Friday by hitting a hole-in-one at the 17th hole and grabbing the third-round lead. Jutanugarn finished second on seven under and Boutier, ranked 150th in the world, was third.–AFP