KARACHI - A strangulated body of a young man was found from inside a closed shop in New Karachi area on Saturday.

The police, however, have detained two suspects including a shopkeeper for their alleged involvement in an alleged murder after the family of a victim claimed that their beloved one was murdered.

The incident took place at a generator shop located at New Karachi area within the limits of Bilal Colony police station. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ahsan, son of Aman. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later, handed over to his family.

Police have detained a shop owner, Adnan Khan and his salesman Muhammad Adnan over suspicious of being involved in the murder. The deceased was a resident of Sector 7D, Surjani Town and was associated with the sound system business. The police have also recorded the statements of a victim’s family.

According to SHO Muhammad Afzal, the family in his initial statement told the police that deceased had bought a generator and the shop owner was frequently contacting deceased and demanding for the payment and their son was killed by the shop owner.

The family claimed that the shop owner on Friday evening had called the deceased to his shop for the payment issue and since then he went on missing and later, the shop owner and a salesman strangulated him to death.

The victim’s father Muhammad Aman while talking to the media at hospital’s mortuary claimed that their son was killed only for Rs6,000 as his son was unable to pay the said amount to the generator shop owner.

“Ahsan phoned me on Friday evening asking me to return the generator and arrange Rs6,000 for the rent,” narrated the father.

“Then he again phoned me and told they are beating him up asking me to come at the shop urgently.” The ill-fated father further said that when he reached the Sindhi hotel area of Sindhi hotel and phoned his son for the shop’s location, his cell phone was getting switched off and later, the police phoned and informed the family about the incident.

On the other hand, the suspects while defending themselves told the police that they did not murder him. They in their initial statement told the police that they had gone for a dinner while leaving him inside a closed shop and found his strangulated body when returned on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The suspects claimed that the deceased has committed suicide. Police officials said that they have detained both the suspects for the interrogations and they would be booked in a murder case if their involvement in the murder is confirmed.