HAFIZABAD - Muttahida Mahaaz Asataza (MMA) has strongly condemned the arrest of a teacher of Government MC Elementary School Branch No- 8 on "what they called" fabricated corruption. They claimed that the Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested Moulvi Abdul Sattar on the baseless allegation of corruption levelled by a "blackmailer" of the city without conducting any enquiry.

To discuss the situation in the aftermath of the arrest, the MMA convened a meeting with its chairman Ihsanullah Bawra in the chair while a large number of teachers from across the district attended it. The participants called upon the authorities to release the teacher promptly and discharge the bogus and false FIR lodged on the frivolous complaint of a habitual complainant. The office-bearers of the Mahaaz said that the arrested teacher is a man of integrity and the complaint was lodged by the blackmailer for achieving his vested interests.

The meeting threatened that if the teacher is not released immediately, they would be constrained to close down all schools in the district from November 13. The rival group of Mutahida Mahaaz Asataza also strongly condemned arrest of the teacher and demanded his immediate release.