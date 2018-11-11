Share:

SHANGHAI - World champion Kento Momota fought back from a game down to defeat Olympic title-holder Chen Long and reach Sunday’s final of the Fuzhou China Open badminton tournament. The Japanese world number one will meet Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen in the decider after beating China’s Chen 19-21, 21-17, 21-17. Top seed Momota is chasing a fourth tournament victory in the calendar to add to the maiden world title he claimed in August. But the all-action 24-year-old will have to defeat fourth seed Chou first. Chou pulled off a shock in his semi-final on Saturday when he emphatically beat another Chinese player, the second seed Shi Yuqi, 21-11, 21-10. There was at least something to celebrate for the home crowd in the city of Fuzhou with victory for China’s Chen Yufei in the women’s semi-finals.–AFP