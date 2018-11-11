Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has tightened the noose around PML-N MNA Nasir Bosal in a corruption case, The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Nasir Bosal is brother of former secretary to Punjab ex-chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imdad Ullah Bosal, and he issued the directives to officers for provision of funds to his brother constituency out of the way.

They said that NAB Lahore has summoned Nasir Bosal next week to record his statement in the corruption case.

According to documents available with The Nation, the NAB Lahore summoned him in last week of October. The notice said: “You are required to appear in person along with complete record/documents pertaining to properties and other assets owned/purchased/sold by you and your dependents before Saima Malik, Assistant Director, NAB complex, Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore.

Sources also claimed that Nasir Bosal’s assets increased after becoming Member of the National Assembly in 2013. The Bureau can arrest him if he would fail to justify ownership of assets.

Earlier, the NAB had also directed the Punjab government to provide details of all construction contracts which were awarded to Nasir Bosal’s constituency. A senior officer of NAB said that the Bureau is investigating the assets of Nasir Bosal family and the Bureau is likely to summon the former secretary to CM Imdad Bosal in the same case. The Nasir Bosal is considered one of the blue-eyed officers of Shehbaz Sharif and he is abroad nowadays.

On the other hand, the GEPCO regional Task force had conducted a raid at the Bosal’s residence and detained six people including Akhtar Abbas Bosal, cousin of Nasir Bosal, and others in an electricity theft case and registered an FIR against them.