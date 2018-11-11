Share:

ISLAMABAD - Although the main opposition parties in the Parliament are narrowing down their differences and sharing common views on host of issues, yet on the same time they seem evasive of making any progress on early summoning of JUI-F sponsored all parties’ conference (APC).

Interaction with some senior Parliamentarians transpired that both the major opposition parties - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) - seem non-committed to due spade work for early calling of opposition parties huddle proposed by JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman.

Previously when PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari had refused to attend the proposed JUI-F APC despite hectic efforts by Moulana Fazlur Rehman to convince both these persons he (Fazl) had to defer the moot realising it would be a lacklustre show without these main political players.

Being a shrewd politician, Moulana Fazlur Rehman had thrown the ball in the court of both the major opposition parties by saying that he had entrusted the power of devising terms of reference of proposed APC to Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in consultation with heads of other Parliamentary parties in the Parliament and once these ToRs were formed he would devise an agenda and call the moot.

At the time of deferment of the moot Moulana Fazlur Rehman was accompanied by PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq and he secured his endorsement and shifted the burden of calling the APC on PML-N and PPP jointly.

PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq in a joint press conference with JUI-F chief had dispelled the impression of dropping the proposed APC due to the decision of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari not to attend it, adding that the deferment of the moot was made on technical grounds and the APC would be called after removal of these hiccups.

To a question, Raja Zafarul Haq said that soon the opposition parties would be seen united on one platform struggling for the supremacy of democratic order in the country.

Sources in PPP and PML-N leaders informed The Nation that both the parties were not serious about the proposed APC as the leadership of both the parties were not in favour of any confrontational politics right now and wanted the PTI-led coalition government to lose its credibility due to the tough economic decisions it has to take in coming months.

According to these sources, it was the consensus view of both PPP and PML-N leaders that the TI-led coalition government was not capable of running the governmental affairs and it would soon lose credibility.

While on the other hand, JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman was of the view that opposition parties must launch a forceful drive to oust the PTI government from power and stop them from playing with the fate of the country anymore.

The sources aware of the developments confirmed to The Nation that it was due to the broader consensus between the PPP and PML-N leadership due to which these parties had not met even on devising any terms of reference for the proposed APC right now.

These sources said that in the light of the developments taking place on the political horizon of the country both these parties could sit together in future to call some joint huddle of the opposition parties and to prepare some strategy to dismantle the ruling alliance.