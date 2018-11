Share:

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Embassy in Iraq has successfully managed to send all the stranded Zaireen back to Pakistan. Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Foreign Office, on his twitter account, Saturday lauded efforts of Pakistan Ambassador to Iraq Sajid Bilal and other embassy officials for resolving the issue. Welcoming the Zaireen, the spokesperson further tweeted that an inquiry was being initiated against the tour operator whose inefficiency led to the problem for Pakistanis.–APP