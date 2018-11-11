Share:

The Punjab Food Authority unearthed an illegal slaughterhouse in the Bakar Mandi here on Saturday and confiscated 2,000 kg unhygienic meat. A case is registered and further investigation is under way. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that the raid was made on a tip-off of the vigilance cell. He said unhealthy and hazardous meat was supplied in market after slaughtering sick and emaciated animals in this slaughterhouse. He said that the authority detained two accused and handed them over to police for further legal action. The authority sent all confiscated meat for disposal at the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company’s furnace.