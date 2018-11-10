Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have booked some 15 unknown men on charges of launching an armed attack on a bakery located at Chungi Number 20, informed officials sources on Saturday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni under sections 324/452/427/147 and 149 of Pakistani Penal Court (PPC) against the unknown attackers on the complaint of Muhammad Anwar, the owner of the bakery, sources said.

According to sources, a citizen identified as Muhammad Anwar lodged a complaint stating that he along with his employees were busy in dealing with customers in the bakery when a gang of 12 to 15 unknown men armed with pistols, Kalashnikovs, knives and sticks stormed into his shop at 9:40am.

The attackers opened indiscriminate firing in the bakery and injured an employee identified as Hafiz Ajaib Yousaf, he mentioned in the complaint. The attackers also ransacked the bakery, smashed counters and glasses and stole Rs 600,000, he told police.

The complainant informed the police that the attackers might be the transporters against whom he had tendered an application with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Omer Jahangir for removing an illegal parking of Suzuki’s outside the market.

He requested the police to register a case and arrest the attackers. Police have begun investigation after filing a case.

However, no arrest has been made so far, sources said. A team of PS Saddar Bairooni, led by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Inspector Malik Allah Yar, inspected the crime scene and collected evidence and CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers and traders have also staged a protest demonstration against the armed attack and blocked Adiala Road. The protestors chanted slogans against the police and the district government by burning tyres in the middle of the road. The mess of protestors on Adiala Road triggered a massive traffic jam causing trouble for commuters and pedestrians.

The VVIP movement of military personnel, judges and under trial prisoners who were travelling between district courts and Adiala Jail also suffered a lot. On the other hand, a man was shot an

d injured during a Jirga at Faisal Colony in Dhamial, the precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni. The injured man was rushed to a hospital by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. Police inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.