ISLAMABAD - Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board Khaqan Babar chaired a high-level meeting of national sports federations and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) at PSB Committee Room.

Matter regarding preparation and participation in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), Kathmandu, Nepal from 9-18 March, 2019 were discusse.; Khaqan welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of the meeting, representatives of federations explained their road maps and budget requirements. Khaqan advised them to submit their training plans to assess financial analysis of each road map in writing so that working group can evaluate and submit their recommendations to the PSB.

Working group comprises Mansoor Ahmed Khan, DDG (Admn), PSB/Convener, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary General, POA, Muhammad Shafiq, President, Pakistan Handball Federation and Muhammad Azam Dar, DDG (Tech), PSB/members.

The working group will prepare recommendations and submit to DG, PSB by 20th for submitting to the Secretary, Ministry of IPC along with budget requirements. The house was also apprised that annual grant will be released to the National Sports Federations on receipt of 2nd quarter grant from the government. The grants will only be released to those federations who have submitted their last year’s audited statements of accounts.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General, POA, Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Muhammad Arshad Sattar, Secretary General, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Engr. Shah Naeem Zafar, Honorary Secretary, Pakistan Volleyball Federation and other reps of the concerned national sports federations.