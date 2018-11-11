Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Mi nister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI has come to power in difficult circumstances and by the grace of Allah Almighty the country has been put in on the right direction due to hard work, and positive results have been produced by the decisions taken in the national interest.

He was talking to delegations at the CM Office. The chief minister said difficult decisions have been taken to better economy. He said the people of Pakistan have confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the policies of the PTI government, and Imran Khan is the only leader who can steer the country out of crisis. He said in new Pakistan the government has given the people awareness of their rights and we want to bring about improvement in the life of the common man.

Everything will happen as per aspirations of the people in new Pakistan. He said supremacy of law, merit, transparency and justice to the common man are the priorities of the government and full attention is being paid to resolve problems of the people.

He said the PTI government is working on an effective strategy to bring about real change in the province and the people are getting benefits of the change. He said we have resolved in real terms to serve the people and resolve their problems. He said provision of justice to the common man will be ensured. He said people get justice when institutions are strong. He said, “We have to face challenges jointly and temporary problems will be overcome with the support of the people.” –Staff Reporter