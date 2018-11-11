Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sherzaman has condemned purchase of a snorkel by the Local Government Department allegedly at the double rate.

The PTI demands that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) start an investigation into this corruption charge and all those involved in this crime should be punished regardless of how resourceful the person is, the PTI leader said in a statement here on Saturday.

Sherzaman said that silence of the Sindh government on this was meaningful. The entire country knows stories of corruption of the PPP, he said. The Sindh local bodies minister talks about corruption these days, but his silence in this regard is a cause of concern. “Therefore, we demand that the NAB take action against the accused officials and make an example out of them.

“Furthermore, we demand a complete audit of the Sindh Local Government Department through NAB. Whoever from the government of Sindh is found guilty must be punished. The Sindh government has no clue regarding problems of the public. PPP ministers and high ups are wasting public money mercilessly. PTI will become voice of the public against this corruption. We will not allow anybody to trample on rights of the public,” he said.