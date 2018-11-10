Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig didn’t find out the sex of their baby.

The couple welcomed a daughter into the world in September but had no idea if they were going to have a boy or a girl during the actress’ pregnancy.

Speaking to Red magazine in an interview that took place before she gave birth, Rachel - who already has 12-year-old son Henry with director Darren Aronofsky - said: ‘’We’re having to buy all the gear again, although friends have lent us some great unisex baby-gros - we don’t know what the sex is.’’ The 48-year-old actress admitted her second pregnancy felt different to her first.

Asked if it felt different, the ‘Disobedience’ star said: ‘’Yeah, I suppose it does. You know, your first baby is just so unknown isn’t it? You just don’t know what it’s going to feel like being in labour or what it will be like. So, of course, it’s different, but special. In a different way.’’

Rachel and Daniel - who has 25-year-old Ella from his first marriage to Fiona Loudon - are delighted to be parents again.

She said: ‘’We’re just very excited. Very, very excited.’’

And the ‘Disobedience’ star hailed her pregnancy a ‘’miracle’’.

She said: ‘’Because it is a miracle. It’s pretty extraordinary, the stuff that happens to your body, and then watching that child grow.’’

The British actress previously joked her new baby would be ‘’bilingual’’ because she and the James Bond star live in America.

She quipped: ‘’I suppose it will have to be bilingual. So, there are other words that come to mind ... Well, for a baby, we don’t say diaper, we say nappy.’’