LAHORE - Director General of Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer has said Rescue 1122 is aimed at training children of rescuers as safety ambassador and imparting safety training to schoolchildren will to help reduce accidents rates.

The main theme of this workshop was to educate children to become responsible citizens and train them about road safety measures which can help prevent traffic accidents. He was addressing young students who participated in one-day Road Safety Workshop at Emergency services Academy at Thoker Niaz Baig on Saturday.

It was organised by the School Safety Wing of the Service with close coordination of the Citizens Mobility & Development Foundation (CMDF). DG Rescue Punjab congratulated the Head School Safety Program Ms Roqiya Bano Javed and her team for organizing this first workshop for rescue staff’s children.

Dr Rizwan Naseer also took a pledge from young students to motivate their parents for obeying traffic rules to prevent an ever-increasing number of accidents. He congratulated all young students for becoming Rescue Scouts.

Students were enrolled as rescue scout who will be provided with further training of life-saving skills. The content of the workshop was included on road safety measures, health hygiene, basic principle of traffic laws, importance of water, conservation of water and energy, cleanliness and environmental pollution At least 90 children of rescuers from the Punjab Emergency Service headquarters, Emergency Services Academy and District Lahore attended the workshop. DD (HR) Dr Fowad Shahzad Mirza, DD (P&D) Faheem Ahmed Quarshi, DD (Finance) Ejaz Ahmed Virk, the educationist from (CMDF) Ms Amber Imran, Huma Daha, Mr Zeeshan Gillani, Ms Zainab Athar and other Emergency officers and officials were also present. Earlier, all young students visited the Emergency Services Academy where they observed ongoing training activities of Deep Well Rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces & rescue from the height. Ms Roqia Bano Javed distributed training certificates booklets to the students.