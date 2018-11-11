Share:

ISLAMABAD: The government has released over Rs 110.5 billion under its PSDP 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs 675 billion. The released funds include Rs 54.1 billion for federal ministries and Rs 18.6 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry. Out of these allocations , the government released Rs 32.38 billion for National Highway Authority out of total allocation of Rs 185.2 billion, whereas Rs 3.137 billion have been released for NTDC and PEPCO for which an amount of Rs 33.36 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.–APP