Share:

Medicines are required for a patient to live a healthy life, but Pakistan is one among those countries that lacks some of the essential medicine. Owing to which 7.3% out of 1000 patients die annually in Pakistan. The death surely occurs if the essential medicine are not available. Even Pakistan’s half of the population is poor who can’t afford the expensive medicine to demand from foreign country as a result they wait for their death before death. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 33% of the population does not have some of the specific medicine for disease like AIDs, which is yet under the monopoly. It is our request to our government to make those medicine available in the country so the poor residents should suffer and the expert are requested to find out some new medicines which are necessary in the country.

SAKEENA LAL BAKSH,

Turbat, October 29.