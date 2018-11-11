Share:

SYDNEY - Banned opener David Warner shared a home field with Steve Smith for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal Saturday, but he didn’t last long as Steve Waugh’s son claimed his wicket. The two appeared for their respective Sydney club teams in a game at Coogee Oval also featuring Shane Watson and with Test great Waugh and bowling legend Mitchell Johnson watching from the grandstands. Both players were given a warm reception by a bumper crowd and spent time signing autographs and posing for pictures.