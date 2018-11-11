Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) estranged leader Dr Farooq Sattar, MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others on Saturday appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case involving provocative speeches.

The ATC adjourned the hearing till 8th of December due to absence of the judge. It was said that the accused were expected to be indicted in five more cases.

Speaking to the media outside the anti-terrorism court, MQM-P estranged leader Dr Farooq Sattar said that some people had occupied the party by unfair means, adding that he had presented the mechanism for resolving the issues of the party.

Sattar said that a large number of party workers believed that the MQM-P was being damaged in these circumstances. “The ideology and manifesto of the party is being tarnished,” he added.

Sattar said the incumbent ‘Rabita Committee’ had lost the confidence of workers, demanding that intra party elections should be held and workers and ‘zimmedar’ should be restored to the February 5 position.

He was of the view that thousands of workers rejected the decision of his expulsion from the party. “We want party to be run through a democratic way, but they want to run the party by force,” Sattar said, saying that some people were afraid of accountability. He said that he came to know about malpractices of some party leaders after taking charge on August 23. “I asked them many times to mend their ways, but to no avail,” he added.

Separately, MQM-P MPA Khawaja Izharulhasan hit back at the estranged leader, saying that it was not only Sattar but each worker who saved the party after 22nd August 2016. He said that Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is the party chief and those who want his accountability should approach the court.

“Those who want us to make our assets public should make public details of their own assets first. Sattar had paid tax in 2007 and he should upload his slip to the internet,” said Izhar. He said that it was not right to discuss the party policy on the media and asked the leaders to do so.