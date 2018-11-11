Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taimoor Saeed, who won gold medal in the 13th Korean Ambassador National Taekwando Championship 2018 heavyweight Under-17 category at Liaqat Gymnasium Saturday said he was ready to take on any given player in the SAG set to be held in Nepal next year.

Taimoor, who despite being only 16, stands at 6.2, said he had started taekwando training at Gymkhana club along with his two brothers some eight years back was just for fun but when his brother participated in the national championship and won bronze medal and then took part in the Asian Championship in Vietnam, he started to take it very seriously. “I spend three hours daily in training with my coach Akhunzada but I will like to say a big thanks to Master Nadeem, who worked very hard and pushed me, motivated me and he was the one, who detected my talent.”

“I got my Black Belt and despite studies, I never ever missed my training sessions. It was last year, when I took part in national championship and in the very first major event, I managed to won silver medal. Then I went to participate in the Asian Junior Championship in Kazakhstan.”

Taimoor said attributed his success to his father Umar as his backing and support helped him to excel in the game.

About his experience in the event Taimoor said he had contested four fights but the final fight against the Fata lad was one of the toughest of his life as his opponent was not only solidly built but also highly experienced while it was only his second national championship.

“The jam-packed venue and presence of my family in stands also added pressure on me but I kept my composure and I only had one thing in my mind and that was to beat the opponent and lift the gold for my father and family and by the grace of Almighty, I managed to win the title. I got badly injured during the final fight and my shin is still in pain but one had to be very tough, when he or she chooses to pick contact sports.”

He also appreciated Pakistan Taekwando Federation president Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed for his efforts to hold such a grand event. “The federation had hired the services of Master Lee, who is highly professional and his induction had certainly lifted the morals of Pakistani athletes and also helped them to win international laurels. I didn’t get the chance to train with him despite I really wanted to as I am staying in Karachi so it is not possible at the moment. But I will attend the camp in Islamabad as it starts for the preparations of South Asian Games in Nepal. I don’t know whether team is finalised or not but if given opportunity in the SAG, I will prove my worth. If not, I don’t mind, I will keep on working hard and will make my way into the national team.”

“Now I am not taking taekwando for fun and focused on winning laurels and will compete at the highest level.

I feel considering the work and devotion put in by PTF president and his team, the federation deserve all out government backing. Now that federation had announced to conduct international event next year.

This is the time, IPC Minister Dr Fahmida, DG PSB and government must join hands with the federation and ensure grand international event, which will open floodgates of international sports revival in Pakistan.

The training camp for the SAG must also start without any further delays,” Tamioor concluded.”