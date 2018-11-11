Share:

LONDON-The British government announced on other day that it is funding four projects that will use the latest quantum technology to develop prototype devices.

Projects will receive a share of 20 million pounds (26 million U.S. dollars) from the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, delivered by UK Research and Innovation. The investment is expected to boost development in four fields: quantum sensors to detect objects underground, a pre-production prototype of a miniature atomic clock, low-cost integrated chips, advanced receivers to pick up quantum key signals. “The projects announced today will benefit ordinary people around the country, from easing traffic congestion to offering more data security for online transactions,” said Britain’s Business Secretary Greg Clark in a statement.