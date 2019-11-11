Share:

In a press release issued on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced a new quota in force for admission in the Daanish schools.

Setting the quota requirement at 26 students, CM Buzdar said that it was necessary to target students from "backward" areas. The 26 students are required to be from Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, two of Punjab's poorest districts.

In a 2015 country based Human Development Index released by the United Nations Development Programme, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur were the only districts of Punjab to have ranked in the index's "low human development" category. Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi respectively made the top three districts in Pakistan, categorized as "very high human development" in the index.

"The PTI government," CM Buzdar said, "is working for the promotion of education and new institutions of higher education are being established in backward areas."

In the press statement, the Chief Minister said that the construction of new model schools, along with an afternoon schools programme, was in progress.

The announcement also said that admissions have begun to be taken in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, in Dera Ghazi Khan.