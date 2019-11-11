Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has rejected Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan’s apology and directed her to reappear on November 14 in contempt of court case.

During the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the ministers and special assistants are designated to restore nation’s trust on the government. The courthas also issued notice to federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan to attend the hearing on the same day.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous requested the IHC to separate her case from Ghulam Sarwar Khan matter which was rejected by the chief justice.

Previously in first hearing of the case, Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah had accepted Dr Firdous’ unconditional apology and directed her to prove that she didn’t intentionally malign judiciary in her statement.

“You should have not combined politics with judiciary. You are not an ordinary personality. You are PM’s special assistant and such remarks coming from your side are regrettable,” he remarked.

Earlier, IHC had issued contempt of court notice to Dr Firdous for holding anti-judiciary press conference during which she said that a special hearing was conducted in evening to give relief to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC remarked that Dr Firdous must defend herself before the court regarding her statement.