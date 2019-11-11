Share:

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the establishment of a 200-bed children's hospital in Sukkur, as well as the reconstruction of the Chandka Medical College (CMC) hospital in Larkana and the District Headquarter Hospital in Sujawal.

The Korean government has committed to provide a $300 million "soft" loan to the Sindh provincial government for these projects.

This decision was made in a meeting held between Sindh government led by the chief minister and Korean Exim Bank delegation headed by DG Exim Bank UM Sung Young, Senior Officer, Koh Myungseong and Administrative Secretary Saud Hussain Kahlon. The chief minister was assisted by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Chairperson P&D Ms Nahid Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Education Ahsan Mangi, Secretary Health Zahid Memon and Special Secretary Health Dr Dabir.

The hospital in Sukkur would be established over an area of 27 acres at Airport Road, Sukkur.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho told CM Shah that the bidding document for the hiring of a contractor was completed. She added that the contractor would be hired soon to start work, saying work would be completed by the end of 2021.

CM Shah said that the Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana is housed in an old building, and wanted to reconstruct the hospital building as soon as possible. He added that the newly created district of Sujawal has a need of District Headquarter Hospital which he also wanted to construct.

The chief minister directed health department to submit necessary papers with Korean Bank so that the soft loan could be released at the earliest.