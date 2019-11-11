Share:

Nearly three weeks ago, singer Miley Cyrus shared that she was taking a break from singing, as she was hospitalised for one day to undergo surgery for tonsillitis.

Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is recovering after undergoing vocal cord surgery, according to PEOPLE.

On 8 November, Cyrus’s boyfriend Cody Simpson appeared to make a reference to the surgery, as he shared a black-and-white photo of the pair with the caption “success”.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has already been discharged from hospital, sources are said to have confirmed.

In late October, Cyrus, 26, revealed via an Instagram Story that she had taken a hiatus from singing, writing, “On vocal rest not body”.

The singer was reportedly hospitalised for one day for tonsillitis surgery.

According to sources, the singer was told at the time she would need to have surgery for a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years, and that the recovery process would include several weeks of silence.

As a result of the issue, Cyrus, who had been working on new music, was forced to put recording and performing on hold.

A source close to the singer told PEOPLE she is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

Social media fans were quick to offer their sympathy and wishes for a speedy recovery.