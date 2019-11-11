Share:

A committee, under the supervision of law ministry, will present recommendations on removing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) in Federal Cabinet session on November 12.

According to Prime Minister House sources, the PM or interior ministry cannot remove name from ECL without following proper procedure.

The law regarding excluding name from ECL was finalized during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Earlier today, ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ticket to London for medical treatment was canceled today due to delay in excluding his name from ECL.

Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to travel UK on Qatar Airways flight QR629 today. However, his ticket has been canceled as the authorities have not removed his name from ECL yet.

Party sources told that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal doctor Dr Adnan were also due to leave Pakistan along with the ex-PM.

They further told that arrangements for best medical treatment for Nawaz Sharif have been completed at Harley Street Clinic in London by his son Hussain Nawaz.