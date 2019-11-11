Share:

On Monday, thousands of students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi protested a fee hike in the university's hotel charges.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative and union minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, was stuck inside a university auditorium for over six hours as students attempted to march towards the auditorium.

The minister was attending a convocation ceremony at the university, and for security reasons, was made to stay inside until the protest dissipated. Officials said that the minister's security was promised after the JNU Student Union President was contacted, saying that the "situation had been handled".

Although barricades had been set up for the minister's visit, the sheer volume of protestors broke these blockades. Police used water cannons to disperse protestors, even detaining some.

The BJP has had several difficult experiences with university students from JNU. With a student body that is decisively anti-BJP, many protests have occurred against BJP government policies, including a protest against the BJP government's policies towards Kashmir.