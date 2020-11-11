Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned in Sadiq Canal branch could not be recovered after two days. The district administration did not build a protective wall on the canal and the canal department did not close the canal.

Heirs staged a protest, burnt tyres and closed the bypass road. Traffic was suspended on both sides. According to the details, two days ago, Irfan Masih, a resident of Habib Colony, along with his two brothers and nephew were riding on a cracked rickshaw to fetch water from Baba Gharib Shah Bridge when rickshaw lost control due to high speed. Four people, including three children, drowned, but Irfan Masih’s nephew and a brother were rescued by those present on the spot, while 11-year-old Ibrahim Masih drowned and went missing.

A rescue operation is being conducted for two days to find his body. However, when the body of Ibrahim Masih was not recovered from the canal, the heirs and residents of the area protested and burnt the tyres and blocked the bypass road. On this occasion, the heirs and residents of the area told the media that despite the repeated assurances of the district administration members of the assembly, a protective wall has not been constructed on Sadiq canal branch as a result, dozens of accidents have taken place and precious lives have been lost.

Similarly, heirs and residents of the area told the media that despite the closure of the canal by the canal department, the search for the body was facing difficulties due to excess of water. Traffic was closed till evening due to protests by heirs and burning of tires. The heirs demanded that the closed road would not be opened until the protective wall was built and the body was found.