ISLAMABAD - With the country reporting 23 more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, Pakistan has crossed the 7000 mark of coronavirus-related deaths besides reporting 1,637 new infections during the last 24 hours.

As 1,637 more persons tested positive during the last 24 hours, the tally of coronavirus infections has reached 346,476.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of infections as it has so far reported 150,834 such cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 150,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 107,329 in Punjab, 40,843 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 22,110 in Islamabad, 16,152 in Balochistan, 4,830 in Azad Kashmir and 4,378 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Out of the total 7000 fatalities reported from across the country, 2,687 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,420 in Punjab, 1,290 in KP, 154 in Balochistan, 244 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, Islamabad and federal territories collectively recorded 333 cases and 6 deaths. Islamabad recorded 249 cases and 3 deaths, GB 12 cases and AJK 72 cases and 3 deaths. Punjab reported more than 400 daily cases for first time since July. The government’s coronavirus portal showed that Punjab recorded 407 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 107,329. The province last reported more than 400 cases on July 18, when it confirmed 442 infections. The province has also reported 12 more deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,420.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,741,507 coronavirus tests and 31,904 in the last 24 hours. As many as 319,431 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far whereas 1,052 patients are in critical condition, according to the official figures.