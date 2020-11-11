Share:

RAJANPUR - The three day 123th Urs of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA) will commence on November 22, amid tight security and COVID-19 SOPs, at Kot Mithhan in district Rajanpur. Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Zulfiqar Ali, on Tuesday, chaired a special meeting to review arrangements for conduct of the Urs. Officials from different departments including Auqaf, Health, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, Education, Highways, Civil Defence and Municipal Committee attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure timely completion of arrangements. Every possible facility should be given to devotees, especially hailing from other regions of the country. Any negligence in discharge of duty will not be tolerated. He directed officers of Municipal Committee to ensure top quality cleanliness at the tomb. It was also decided that a seminar to highlight services of the great saint will also be arranged.