SARGODHA - Four persons including two women were killed, while three others sustained injuries in a collision between rickshaw and a truck here in Sillanwali police limit. Police sources said on Tuesday, a rickshaw carrying seven persons was hit by a rashly driven truck near chak 143 NB. Consequently, Amna Bibi, Khatoon Bibi, rickshaw driver Zulfiqar and Muhammad Sarfraz died on the spot, while Abida Khalil, Abdul Khalil and Haris Khalil sustained injuries. On getting information, Rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital Sillanwali. Police registered case and started investigation. DC for strict action against hoarders, profiteers. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Shaikh on Tuesday visited Sahulat Bazaars in Sillanwali and Sahiwal, and reviewed prices, quality and availability of essential commodities.

The assistant commissioners were also with him on the occasion.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers in the district to overcome artificial inflation.

Eight brick kilns sealed over violation

Environment department on Tuesday sealed eight brick kilns and registered cases against four owners of brick kilns over violations of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the team of environment led by deputy director Anjum Riaz and along with police team conducted raids at chak no.42 SB, 80 SB, 96 NB, 97 NB and chak 102 NB and sealed eight kilns and registered cases against the four violators-Abdul Ghaffar, Luqman, Anayatullah and Arshadullah.