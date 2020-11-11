Share:

Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan yesterday adopted a joint statement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and paved the way for a peacekeeping mission in the embattled region. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day emphasised that only Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to Karabakh.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the deployment of a Turkish peacekeeper contingent in Karabakh wasn't coordinated with any party. He underlined that the joint statement by Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan makes no mention of Turkey in any manner.

"This is what I can say: the statement does not say a single word about it, the three sides have not agreed on it, the Turkish soldiers' staying in Karabakh has not been coordinated", Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin's statement comes as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Ankara would control the implementation of the armistice in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The minister also stated that seven districts in Karabakh will be "completely handed over to Azerbaijan", adding that four of them were already under Baku's control.

"We are now discussing how [the truce] will be observed and controlled. But the whole process will be overseen jointly [with Azerbaijan]", Cavusoglu told reporters, adding that Turkey will continue to support Baku.

Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan earlier adopted a joint declaration on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, where intense fighting has been underway since late September. According to the statement, the complete armistice will come into force effective 10 November. Under the agreement, Russia will send a peacekeeper contingent comprised of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armoured personnel carriers, and 380 pieces of equipment.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day stated that only Russian peacekeepers would be dispatched to the region.

Turkey Cannot Be Guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement, Ex-US Special Envoy Says

Turkey cannot be a guarantor of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace settlement, despite its deep engagement in the region, Carey Cavanaugh, a former US special negotiator for Nagorno-Karabakh and Eurasian conflicts, said.

"Turkey was not mentioned at all in the [Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia] agreement. So, certainly, it is not a guarantor in that sense … I think at this point ‘guarantor’ would be the wrong word to characterize Turkey’s role," Cavanaugh said, noting that the Turks were the ones providing the biggest support to Baku and "encouraging Azerbaijan to keep fighting."

The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted on Monday a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh republic. The ceasefire came into force at 21:00 GMT on Monday.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan and Armenia stop at their current positions, exchange prisoners and agree to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Turkey Will Be 'Prominent Concern' for Biden

Turkey is likely to become a major concern for the administration of Joe Biden, the projected US president-elect since the new administration could have more engagement in the regions where Turkey is active, Cavanaugh said.

"I have no doubt Turkey will be a prominent concern for the Biden administration," Cavanaugh said.

The ex-special envoy pointed to Turkey's activities in the Karabakh conflict area, in Cyprus, the Aegean Sea and Libya, and expressed the belief that we would see more engagement of the Biden administration both in Karabakh and the Eastern Mediterranean. This could result in tensions between Turkey and the United States, Cavanaugh explained.

Major US media outlets have declared Biden the winner of the 3 November presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to concede, with his lawyers filing lawsuits demanding the suspension of the vote count, and a probe into alleged violations.