LAHORE-Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore Awais Saleem Humayun inspected different examination centres of class 10th supplementary examination 2020 here on Tuesday. He reviewed the implementation of corona related SOPs and expressed the satisfaction over transparent conduction of the exam. The board secretary also inspected security arrangements and directed the staff to ensure that social distancing policy of the Punjab govt is fully followed by the candidates while entering and leaving the examination centres.