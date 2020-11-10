Share:

LAHORE - The five-day cricket training for the visually impaired women players concluded at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Tuesday, with a resolve not to let any physical handicap deter anyone from pursuing their passion. The camp which began on November 5 was sponsored by the Australian High Commission (AHC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC). The training builds on Australia’s support to the PBCC in the formation of Pakistan’s first blind women cricket team in 2018, which played its first international Twenty20 game last year. Speaking at the award-giving ceremony of the camp, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw said: “Australia’s support aims to provide more women and girls with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy sport, compete and demonstrate their ability. Sport can help reduce gender stereotypes and negative perceptions associated with people with disabilities.”