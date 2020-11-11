Share:

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday established a Complaint Cell at Governor House, Peshawar for the redressal of peoples’ complaints pertaining to public sector’s universities in the province.

According to an official statement issued here, the cell would look into complaints pertaining to harassment, irregularities in financial or recruitment issues in universities of the public sector.

The citizens may forward their complaints on 091-9211200 during office hours or they can send them by post. The Governor has directed the complaint cell to hear complaints on a daily basis.

It added that prompt action would be taken on complaints received through the cell as per directives of the Governor.