BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, in wake of an increase in number of COVID-19 cases in Bahawalpur, has urged all the people visiting markets, public places, government or private offices must wear masks. According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, coronavirus SOPs will be implemented in true letter and spirit to protect the public from this fatal virus. He said that marriage ceremonies should be held in open areas instead of indoors. The commissioner said that people who would not wear face masks be fined Rs 100 and be provided three face masks. He urged people to wash hands for 20 seconds in order to keep themselves safe from the virus. Deputy Commissioner visits Canal Park to inspect construction work. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to under-construction Canal Park here.

He directed to plant more trees, saplings to make the park green along with making the lighting of the park operational at earliest. Later, Commissioner was briefed about the progress of construction work.