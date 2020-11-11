Share:

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif have been indicted in money laundering reference on Wednesday.

As per details, all the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he is being politically victimized. Admin Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan indicted all the accused and summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses to record their statements.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were brought to the court in an armored vehicle and large number of personnel of police were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.