Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration has expedited action against the violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and imposed fine in different talukas of the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi sealed and imposed fine to Alkaram Biryani at unit number 11.

Awareness was also provided to people regarding wearing masks and for following the SOPs. Similarly, rupees one hundred fine was imposed to five people who were found without face masks and were provided with three masks to each of them.

Meanwhile, the AC Taluka rural Qandeel Fatima visited different petrol pumps and shops in Hatri and other areas of the taluka and checked the rates and quantity of the petroleum products.

She also fined the petrol pumps for providing less quantity of petrol and diesel to the customers.

The AC warned that strict action would be taken against the violators of the SOPs against COVID-19, while petrol pumps giving less quantity of the petroleum products would be sealed.

AC seals hotel, imposes fines for coronavirus SOPs violations

One hotel was sealed for three days while penalties were imposed on shops on the charges of contravening SOPs.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, action was taken by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari.

Due to the second wave of corona pandemic and to view the implementation of SOPs issued by Sindh government, the AC visited different hotels, restaurants and business centres.

Assistant Commissioner sealed Mirchi-360 Restaurant for three days on the charges of contravening SOPs, while penalty was imposed on Royal Taj Restaurant, Sakoon Hotel and Quetta Asia Hotel, while penalty was also imposed on D-Mart and fine was recovered on the spot.

He also directed to strictly observe SOPs issued by Sindh government in order to prevent further spread of pandemic. He warned that no relaxation would be given to any person, adding that traders and public should cooperate with district administration in this regard.