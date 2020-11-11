Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that food security was the top most issue of the province and the first food security policy of the province was in its final stage which would lead to a green revolution in the province.

Presiding over the provincial cabinet meeting here, the Chief Minister said more than 600000 hectare of land in southern districts would be brought under cultivation to meet the food needs of the province. The Chief Minister also directed to expedite work on expressways in Peshawar, D.I. Khan and Swat while work on Peshawar Rehabilitation Programme should also be prioritised. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistant to Chief Minister, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries.

The Chief Minister directed all the departments to finalise PC-I of the uplift projects to ensure speedy development of the province while all departments should also follow the cabinet decision regarding transfer of employees working on the same post for two years as no leniency would be tolerated in this regard. The Chief Minister also directed to expedite recruitments in health and education departments to meet the short comings and the capacity of ETEA must be enhanced to streamline the recruitment process which in future would be conducted through ETEA.

Mahmood Khan also directed to devise a mechanism for devolution of financial and administrative power to lower level in health department for provision of best health facilities. He also ordered handing over of health department ambulance to Rescue-1122. The Chief Minister ordered to start double shift in elementary and higher education institutions to provide opportunity to the students for maximum admission.

The KP CM also directed to strictly enforce ban on extraction of sand from rivers and implementation of E-transfer policy. The Chief Minister also directed to ensure ban on use of shopping bags and strict punishment of the violators. He asked all the ministers to review performance of their departments every month.

He said the projects included in the Annual Development Programme should be approved within the stipulated period. Timely approval of important summaries should also be ensured. All departments should ensure progress on their development projects as per the timeline. “I will personally review the performance of each department separately,” he added.

The Chief Minister also directed to complete the recruitment process in merged district on priority basis. Establishment of proposed cadet colleges in the province should be finalized at the earliest. A feasibility report should be submitted on priority basis.

Chief Minister also directed to include kidney and liver transplant in the Health-card plus. “All the vacant positions of all MTIs Board of Governors should be filled immediately. Feasibility report on the establishment of medical colleges in the merged districts should be finalised as soon as possible. Work on the restoration and solid waste management system should be expedited. C&W Department should monitor pace of work on all expressways in the province,” he added.

Later, during media briefing, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information & Higher Education Kamran Bangsh said that the provincial cabinet had approved the Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill-2020 to resolve long-standing disputes and minimise the lengthy litigation process and provision of speedy justice.

After the approval of the new bill, the already available Jirga system would have a legal protection and now this Jirga system would have a legal validity. The draft law sets out procedures for alternative resolution of both civil and criminal cases and sets up committees at the divisional and district levels headed by the commissioners and deputy commissioners. He said SNEs for forest guards and other vacancies should be prepared.

Local Government Department should prepare master plan for all big cities of the province. Progress about BRT should be intimated. Encroachments along the rivers should be removed at the earliest and there should be complete ban on digging in canals and rivers for sand. Work should be speeded on shifting of general bus stand out of the city.

All projects of Energy and Power Department would be completed according to the timeline and Balakot Power Project stone laying must be completed in January next year. Appointment against the vacant post of vice chancellors in all government universities should be made in a month. The Food Department should mend its ways as food security is the main issue of the province.

To make the province self-sufficient in agriculture produce CRBC project must be completed on priority and work should be initiated. The government is committed to start work on this project as future of our generation is dependent on it, they would even go for loans if needed to kick start the project. The first food policy of the province should be finalised at the earliest.

Kamran Bangash said on the directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a massive campaign against plastic shopping bags would be launched in the province. Initially a campaign was launched in the provincial capital. In the second phase at the divisional headquarters campaign would be launched.

All departments and ministers should show performance. He said that Dispute Resolution Committees would have members from police, judiciary, law-enforcing agencies, prosecution, special branch, lawyers, well-known retired officers as well as civil society. The district administration and judiciary could refer cases for resolution to these committees and the committees would forward their recommendations to the judiciary on which they would announce the decision.

Kamran Bangash said the provincial cabinet had also approved the construction of an Agricultural University in Swat through NESPAK. The provincial cabinet also approved issuance of notification for establishment of Education Employees Foundation. The purpose of establishment of foundation is to provide low cost residential facilities to the employees, scholarship to the children of the employees, facilities after retirement, financial help, wedding grant and welfare of the employees in different schemes. He said the provincial cabinet had also approved the setting up of an academy for 1122 Rescue at a suitable place.

He said the provincial cabinet also approved construction of 48km Kalam-Kumrat Road, Thali Patrak Road (52km) and Thal jazbanda Road (14km) and also directed for provision of funds for the promotion of tourism in the province. Kamran Bangash said the provincial cabinet also approved outsourcing and online booking of 5 rest houses in Galyat.

These rest houses include Speaker Himala Rest House, Police IG House, Karnak House while the remaining 2 rest houses including Governor House and Chief Minister’s House will be handed over to the Tourism Department for outsourcing after renovation and renovation.

The provincial cabinet also approved amendments in Code of Civil Procedure Act 2019, but to remove the apprehensions of the lawyers’ community, a committee comprising government officers and lawyers’ representatives has been set up to approve some of the recommendations after consultation. The committee unanimously agreed on the amendments in its meeting on November 2, which were presented to the cabinet for approval. As these amendments needed immediate implementation, therefore, it would be enforced through ordinance. The main purpose of these amendments is to settle civil cases as soon as possible and to provide speedy justice to the people.

Kamran Bangash said that the provincial cabinet had also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the provincial government and the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for better management of the shelters (Panahgahs), under which two shelters in capital Peshawar and one each at the divisional level will be run jointly.

The provincial cabinet also directed food committee of the cabinet to devise a mechanism for shifting of 20 thousand metric ton sugar imported at Karachi Port. The cabinet also approved Rs240 million as supplement grant for subsidy on fertiliser as the provincial government has to pay 30 percent of its share in the subsidy.