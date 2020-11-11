Share:

MULTAN - Different areas of the city on Tuesday were put under smart lockdown after receiving increasing number of coronavirus positive patients from local health units.

Areas came under lockdown including Naqashband colony, Gulghast colony, Mepco colony, Khwajabad near Multan Katchery and Sadat colony.

All medical services centres, pharmacy shops, collection points, hospitals and clinics were exempted from lockdown.

Milk shops, chicken and fish meat, flour units and bakeries were directed to get operational for ten hours, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, fruits and vegetables sale points would remain open from 9 am to 7 pm as per order issued by the district government. Lockdown was aimed at limiting people’s movement to avoid further risk of coronavirus spread.

Corona second wave: Dist admin declares Labour Complex as Quarantine center

Rising cases of novel coronovirus during second wave, the district administration declared Labour Complex as Quarantine center and asked health deptt to make necessary arrangements immediately for it.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Arshad Malik to depute doctors, staffers and make arrangements for other equipment in this connection.

He issued these directions during visit to Labour Complex located in industrial area here on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA, Dr Arshad Malik, ADC R, Tayyib Khan and AC City Abida Fareed were accompanying him.

He informed that the complex was most suitable place for quarantine because setting up the centres at different spots would create human resource problem.

The DC stated that the district admin was taking initiative in advance to tackle any urgency regarding Corona.

Five more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another five patiens including three women lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 195 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Nadeem (52), Jabir ALi (69), Shamim Akhtar ( 65), Sirda and Rabia Bibi (30) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Nadeen, Jabir, Shamim and Rabia hailed from Multan while Sidra belonged to Toba Tek Singh, he informed.

Sixty-Three patients were positive and 28 were suspected out of total 123 cases, he concluded.

120 corona patients reported in two weeks in Faisalabad

As many as 120 patients of corona were reported in Faisalabad during the last two weeks. A spokesman for the local administration on Tuesday said the government had already issued SOPs for prevention from corona pandemic. Now it was a duty of the general public to act upon these SOPs.

He appealed the masses to wear face masks while going out of houses. They should also avoid from going to crowded places. An action would be taken against violators of corona SOPs without any discrimination, he added.