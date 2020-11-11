Share:

Karachi - A 2-member Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) delegation met Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail and discussed with him issues concerning to initiate afresh population census, nullify Local Body Act and setting up an autonomous city government in Karachi. JI Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and President Public Aid Committee, Saifuddin Advocate also requested Governor to ensure that November 11 Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting to take a clear-cut view on census. Governor in his response ensured JI team of a positive stance in this regard, adding that JI point of view to entrust Sindh government powers in respect of city government stood valid. Later JI members presented a memorandum on Karachi issues to Sindh governor. While talking to journalists, Hafiz Naeem said that Karachi needed tangible measures and not lip service as Karachi relief packages of Rs162 billion and Rs1,100 billion announced by federal government were still in the air. On the other hand, he said that due to indifference of Sindh government, city’s infrastructure, sewage, hygiene and public transport system had been collapsed. “JI urges government to take immediate correctional measures in this direction as masses have democratic rights to question performance of any sitting ruler”, he remarked.