Islamabad - Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) on Tuesday started one window facilitation for attestation of documents of students.

A statement issued said that over the special direction of Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Education, Inter Board Committee of Chairmen, has started various initiatives to facilitate the students and their parents for attestation and equivalence of documents. In this regard, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC signed the agreement with TCS Express & Logistic. With this MoU, the applicants can deposit their equivalence and attestation fee at any of the TCS express centres in Pakistan at more than 850 outlets in over 380 cities/towns in the country.

Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Trainings directed Secretary IBCC to take measures to facilitate the students in attestation process through building trust of the students on courier service and organisation as their testimonial may remain safe and secure.