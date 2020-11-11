Share:

Peshawar - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday presided over a meeting of Police Executive Welfare Committee.

According to a press release issued here, Additional IGP HQRs briefed the IGP about the performance of the police welfare committee during last 10 months of the current year.

The IGP was informed that a total of two high-level meetings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Executive Welfare Committee were held during last 10 months in which applications submitted by the police personnel, including police officials from merged districts, for approval of welfare fund in different categories were reviewed. After scrutiny of all applications, various decisions were taken. In these meetings total amount of Rs274,000,000 was approved in different categories for the welfare of the cops.

Similarly, Rs4,730,000 were released in respect of burial charges after the death of cops to the legal heirs of deceased police officials.

The IGP was further informed that 2685 police officials of different units, who could not bear the treatment expenses of their ailing parents and children, were given Rs41,889,274 for best treatment.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi regularly directs all police high ups from time to time to take special interest in the welfare of the police officials and solve their problems on priority basis.